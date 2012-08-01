MOSCOW, Aug 1 - Russia's Rosneft reported an
unexpected net loss of 8 billion roubles ($247.24 million) for
the second quarter of 2012 on Wednesday, citing volatile oil and
rouble markets and a high tax bill for a result that lagged
analyst expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble profit.
Russia's largest oil producer had a net profit of about 78
billion roubles a year earlier, when it reported in dollars to
U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It switched to
International Financial Reporting Standards this year.
Rosneft reported revenues of 718 billion roubles, lagging a
consensus forecast of 729 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
were reported at 89 billion roubles, short of expectations of
115 billion roubles.
