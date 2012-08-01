* Reports loss of 8 bln roubles vs expectation of profit
* Loss reflects falling oil prices, higher export duties
* TNK-BP reported fall in profits a week earlier
(Adds Sechin quote, detail, background)
MOSCOW, Aug 1 Russia's Rosneft
reported an unexpected second-quarter net loss of 8 billion
roubles ($247 million), blaming volatile oil and rouble markets
and a high tax bill for a result that lagged analyst
expectations for a 26.6 billion rouble profit.
Russia's largest oil producer had a net profit of about 78
billion roubles a year earlier, when it reported in dollars to
U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. It switched to
International Financial Reporting Standards this year.
The loss took some shine off the first-half net figure of
104 billion roubles, including a strong first quarter.
"Financial results of the first half of 2012 reflect the
current economic situation, which is characterised by falling
oil prices, higher export duties and considerable exchange rate
volatility," Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.
"To minimise the negative impact of this, we launched
efforts to improve our corporate structure and boost efficiency
in marketing and procurement."
Rosneft reported second-quarter revenues of 718 billion
roubles, lagging a consensus forecast of 729 billion roubles in
a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation were reported at 89 billion roubles, short of
expectations of 115 billion roubles.
Analysts had anticipated Rosneft would report weak results
for the quarter, in which oil prices dropped around 9 percent
while the company paid key revenue-based, price-linked taxes at
rates based on higher crude prices of earlier months.
Last week, No.3 Russian oil producer TNK-BP
reported its net profit declined by nearly t wo thirds on the
same combination of lower crude and higher taxes.
Russia's top oil company has said it wants to boost
shareholder returns, and has cited ExxonMobil, its
partner in a landmark Arctic drilling venture signed earlier
this year, as a model.
It bought back around 3 percent of its shares at a total
cost of more than $2 billion this year and may pay an additional
dividend after President Vladimir Putin suggested the company
double payouts.
In less than 10 years, Rosneft went from being a bit player
in the Russian oil industry to become its top producer and the
world's No.2 among listed oil companies, bulked up by the assets
of bankrupt oil company Yukos, Russia's former No.1.
(Writing by Melissa Akin; Editing by Megan Davies and Mark
Potter)