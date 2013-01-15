NOVY URENGOI, Russia Jan 15 Russia's state-owned oil producer Rosneft is to invest 1.2 trillion roubles ($39.6 billion) in offshore oil and gas exploration within the coming decade, its CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"Within the next 10 years we will spend 1.2 trillion roubles only for exploration works as part of our licencing obligations," Sechin told reporters when asked about offshore development.