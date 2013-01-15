European shares enjoy best weekly gains of 2017, French banks up
LONDON, March 3 European shares posted their best weekly gains of 2017 of Friday, although they were down on the day following disappointing company updates.
NOVY URENGOI, Russia Jan 15 Russia's state-owned oil producer Rosneft is to invest 1.2 trillion roubles ($39.6 billion) in offshore oil and gas exploration within the coming decade, its CEO Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.
"Within the next 10 years we will spend 1.2 trillion roubles only for exploration works as part of our licencing obligations," Sechin told reporters when asked about offshore development.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's energy exchange (EEX), part of Deutsche Boerse AG is to purchase all shares in sector peer Nodal, based in Virginia, United States, Deutsche Boerse said on Friday.
* Says delivers 1 A380 aircraft in January - February Source text: http://bit.ly/1t5NPTj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)