MOSCOW Dec 26 Russian plans to privatise of its top crude producer Rosneft is not certain to go forward in 2012, the country's Economy Minister Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday.

"There is a question about Rosneft (privatisation). We have it in the plans, but the question is can we do it next year?," she told reporters. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)