GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading; adds oil settlement prices)
LONDON May 25 Intesa Sanpaolo has formally launched a process to syndicate the loan it provided to fund the purchase of a 19.5 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft by Glencore and a Qatari sovereign wealth fund, according to a banking source familiar with the matter.
Intesa provided a 5.2 billion euro ($5.83 billion) loan to Glencore and the Qatar Investment Authority late last year, but is now trying to spread its risk.
The head of Intesa's Russian business, Antonio Fallico, said in February that it was speaking with 14 banks about syndicating the loan, with the aim being to choose two or three to take on 2.5-3 billion euros of the debt.
A spokesman for Intesa declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop)
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.
(Changes headline to barrels per day from barrels) By Libby George and Julia Payne LONDON, June 21 Nigeria's crude oil exports are set to exceed 2 million barrels per day (bpd) in August, the highest level planned for 17 months, as the nation's oil industry nears a full recovery from militant attacks that crippled production in 2016. Resurgent production, if sustained, will put further pressure on efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim