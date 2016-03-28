MOSCOW, March 28 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, plans to spend around 1 trillion roubles ($15 billion) annually on its investment programme in 2016-2018, using a significant part on maintaining output at its mature fields.

Igor Sechin, Rosneft chief executive, also told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that implementation of the investment programme will allow the company to honour its obligations under long-term oil supply deals, Rosneft said in a statement.

Sechin added that Rosneft operating costs were at 156-166 per barrel of oil equivalent last year, or $2.5-$3.0 per barrel.

($1 = 68.3875 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)