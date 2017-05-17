SOCHI, Russia May 17 Russia's largest oil
producer Rosneft and Italian energy company Eni
have signed an agreement to broaden cooperation,
including in possible joint oil product supplies to Egypt,
Rosneft said on Wednesday.
The deal was signed as part of Italian Prime Minister Paolo
Gentiloni's visit to Russia, during which he met with Russian
President Vladimir Putin.
Rosneft said the agreement calls for expanded cooperation in
hydrocarbon production, refining, marketing and trading,
including in the Egyptian Zohr offshore project, where Eni
controls 50 percent, Rosneft owns up to 35 percent and BP
- up to 15 percent.
Rosneft also said it had agreed with Eni to look into
cooperation in oil refining in Germany.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Moscow and Denis Pinchuk in
Sochi; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jack Stubbs)