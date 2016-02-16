BRIEF-Guosen Securities sets coupon rate for 2017 1st tranche public corporate bonds at 4.39 percent
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent
MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Gazprombank will open a credit line for up to 37.3 billion roubles ($488.6 million) for the country's top oil producer Rosneft, the energy firm said on Tuesday.
The loan may be issued for a period not longer than 6 years, Rosneft said. ($1 = 76.3355 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Says Shanghai-based business management firm and its partner acting in concert have bought 5 percent stake in the company