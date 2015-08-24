MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, is in talks with Mubadala Petroleum to jointly develop two east Siberian projects, Tass Yuriakh and Verkhnechonskoye, the Kremlin said on Monday.

The Kremlin did not give any further details in documents prepared for President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)