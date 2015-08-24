UPDATE 1-UK retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
MOSCOW Aug 24 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, is in talks with Mubadala Petroleum to jointly develop two east Siberian projects, Tass Yuriakh and Verkhnechonskoye, the Kremlin said on Monday.
The Kremlin did not give any further details in documents prepared for President Vladimir Putin's meeting with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan on Tuesday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)
LONDON, March 23 British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
March 23 Britain's Kier Group is on track to meet its full-year expectations, the construction and support services company said on Thursday, as it reported a 4 percent rise in first-half profit and a larger order book.