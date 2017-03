MOSCOW, March 25 Russia's Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil company by output, said on Tuesday it had repaid some $10.6 billion to international banks raised for its takeover of TNK-BP.

Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, said it paid back loans ahead of time in December-March.

Rosneft paid $55 billion to buy TNK-BP, once Russia's third largest oil producer, partly using loans. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)