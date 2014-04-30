MOSCOW, April 30 Rosneft, Russia's No. 1 oil producer, said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit more than doubled, year-on-year, to 289 billion roubles, beating analyst forecasts.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected January-March earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 280.7 billion roubles.

First-quarter net income of Rosneft, in which BP owns a 19.75 percent stake, declined by 14 percent to 88 billion roubles on the back of an exchange rate loss as a result of a weakening rouble.

The company also said that free cash flow more than tripled to reach 121 billion roubles in January-March, while net debt declined by 11.5 percent to 1.59 trillion roubles. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Nigel Stephenson)