MOSCOW, April 30 Rosneft, Russia's No.
1 oil producer, said on Wednesday its first-quarter core profit
more than doubled, year-on-year, to 289 billion roubles, beating
analyst forecasts.
Analysts, polled by Reuters, had expected January-March
earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 280.7 billion roubles.
First-quarter net income of Rosneft, in which BP owns
a 19.75 percent stake, declined by 14 percent to 88 billion
roubles on the back of an exchange rate loss as a result of a
weakening rouble.
The company also said that free cash flow more than tripled
to reach 121 billion roubles in January-March, while net debt
declined by 11.5 percent to 1.59 trillion roubles.
