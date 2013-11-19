(Moves brackets in 4th para to make clear production figure is
MOSCOW Nov 19 Rosneft, Russia's top
oil producer, sees its annual oil output growth at around 1
percent in 2014-2017, which will accelerate to 3-4 percent after
2017 thanks to new fields, analysts said after meeting the
company's executives.
Otkritie analysts Alexander Burgansky and Roman Odarich also
said in a note that Rosneft's key strategic objective is to
maintain flat production at its core brownfields such as Yugansk
and Samotlor.
"Some production growth is expected at its Volga-Urals
assets, existing operations in East Siberia (Taas-Yuriakh) and
selected parts of West Siberia," they added. One more analyst
apart from Otkritie confirmed the figures.
Rosneft, which became the world's top listed oil producer by
production after buying TNK-BP for $55 billion earlier this
year, expects to pump 207 million tonnes (4.2 million barrels of
oil per day) in 2013.
