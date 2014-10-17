MOSCOW Oct 17 Russia's Rosneft, the
world's biggest listed oil producer by output, said on Friday
the fall in oil prices was not critical for the company and it
saw "no reason for concern".
"The company's projects remain economically viable at prices
much lower than current levels," Rosneft said in emailed
comments.
Brent has lost more than 20 percent of its value since June
and was dragged down earlier in the week by signals from key
OPEC members that the group was unlikely to intervene. It is now
trading at $85.84 per barrel.
