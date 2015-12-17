BEIJING Dec 17 Russia's Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Thursday that the company was using an oil price forecast of $45 per barrel for its next year's planning.

He added that the next year's business plan does not envisage a fall in both oil and hydrocarbon production. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)