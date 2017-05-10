MOSCOW May 10 Russia's largest oil producer
Rosneft will fulfil obligation to further cut oil
production if such an agreement would be achieved, Rosneft's
chief financial officer Pavel Fedorov said during a conference
call on Wednesday.
He also said it was premature to "speculate" on possible
scale and time frame of the deal.
OPEC and industry sources told Reuters that the group and
non-member oil producers were considering extending the global
supply cut for nine months or more to avoid a price-sapping
output increase in the first quarter of next year, when demand
is expected to be weak.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)