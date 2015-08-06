MOSCOW Aug 6 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, is basing its 2015 business plan at an oil price forecast of $50 per barrel, the firm said in an e-mailed statement.

Oil prices more than halved to under $50 per barrel since mid-2014 but a weaker rouble is partially offsetting losses for Russian exporters. Rosneft said that it was able to operate efficiently even if oil prices fell further. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)