MOSCOW Feb 27 Oil production at Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye oilfield, which is expected to be launched later this year by Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft, is expected to produce 800,000 tonnes of oil in 2017, a company official said on Monday.

Eric Maurice Liron, first vice president of Rosneft, also told a conference call that the oilfield would reach plateau production of around 5 million tonnes per year in 2019-2020. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Polina Devitt)