ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 17 Igor Sechin, the
head of Russia's top oil producer Rosneft, said on
Wednesday the United States is calling the shots on global oil
markets, while the influence of OPEC has shrunk.
The United States emerged with renewed vigour as a top
producer thanks to its shale boom. By refusing to curb its
output to prop up oil prices, OPEC has tried to maintain its
share in the global market, shrugging off lower prices which
damage U.S. producers.
"In essence, the sole market, which has all the sets of
financial and technological tools, is the U.S. market, which has
became the key regulator," Sechin told reporters, adding that
oil prices in the United States set the tone of the global
industry.
The United States currently accounts for about 10 percent of
global crude production, up from a low of less than 6 percent in
2008.
Sechin reiterated his view that OPEC's influence over oil
prices has declined.
The price of oil has halved from a peak of around $115 per
barrel reached in June 2014 to around $64 today, due to supply
glut. The head of Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer
by output, said the market will see more volatility in the
foreseeable future.
"But long-term, in two-three years, the rising trend will
set in," he said, adding that rising companies' costs will push
the oil price higher.
The International Energy Agency has warned that Russia faced
a "perfect storm" of lower prices, international sanctions and
currency depreciation that could threaten its oil output, which
hit a post-Soviet high last year.
