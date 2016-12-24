(Repeats with no changes to text)
MOSCOW Dec 24 Rosneft's plans for
next year allow it to be flexible with production volumes,
Russia's top oil producer said on Saturday, after Moscow
clinched a deal with OPEC to cut production to bolster weak oil
prices.
State-controlled Rosneft, which accounts for over 40 percent
of Russian oil production, said its board has looked into plans
for 2017-2018.
"The plan is formed on the basis of actual long-term
development programme and takes into account changes in Russia's
fiscal law and a possibility of carrying out a manoeuvre with
the production volumes in order to boost sales efficiency in the
first half 2017," the company said in a statement.
It did not mention the OPEC agreement and a spokesman
declined to elaborate on the statement.
OPEC and non-OPEC producers, including Russia, reached their
first deal on Dec. 10 since 2001 to curtail oil output and ease
a global glut after more than two years of low prices.
Russia, in line with the OPEC deal, will cut its oil output
by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) by the end of the first
quarter. The decline will amount to 300,000 bpd thereafter from
the level of 11.247 million bpd reached last October.
Rosneft's Chief Executive Igor Sechin, a powerful ally of
President Vladimir Putin, has been a staunch opponent of OPEC,
saying that the group has lost its sway over global oil markets
as shale oil production in the United States has risen
dramatically over the past few years.
In October, Sechin said Rosneft would not cap oil production
as part of a possible agreement with OPEC.
Following the Vienna deal, Russia's energy minister said on
Dec. 14 he had reached a framework agreement with oil companies
on how to implement an output cut, but the producers said there
were still details to be worked out.
There are doubts that Russian oil companies, with their own
interests and plans, will be able to hammer out a joint strategy
to cut the country's production, which has reached a post-Soviet
high.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Adrian Croft)