MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's biggest oil producer
Rosneft plans to boost hydrocarbon production by
almost a fifth to 300 million tonnes of oil equivalent by 2020
by speeding up the development of upstream projects and
improving the quality of drilling, it said late on Friday.
This represents an almost 20 percent increase compared with
the 63.2 million tonnes, or 5.2 million barrels of oil
equivalent per day, produced in the first quarter.
It is also a substantial increase on the state-controlled
company's previous goals. In its previous plans, outlined in
2013, the world's largest listed oil producer projected that its
oil output would be almost flat through to 2017 with
acceleration to growth of between 3 and 4 percent a year
thereafter.
The newly published plans, announced at a company meeting
presided over by its boss Igor Sechin in western Siberia,
include both oil and gas production.
Rosneft said its emphasis on the development of key
production assets reflected the macroeconomic situation, current
risks and the tax regime.
Russia, one of the world's major oil producers, plans to
boost crude oil exports and cut overall output of refined
products. The country cut oil and oil product exporting duty
starting from Jan. 1 2015, but increased the mineral extraction
tax.
