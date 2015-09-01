MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft is resilient and expects no big changes to planning even with the price of oil languishing at $40 per barrel, a company official said during a conference call on Tuesday.

The official said he expected the rouble rate to be 70 per $1 if the price of oil fell below $50 per barrel. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn)