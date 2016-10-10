MOSCOW Oct 10 The privatisation procedure for Russia's top oil producer Rosneft does not for the moment envisage the company buying its own shares from state holding Rosneftegaz, RIA news agency quoted Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Monday.

"We still have a usual procedure in our schedule, no buybacks are envisaged," the agency quoted Ulyukayev as saying. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)