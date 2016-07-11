BRIEF-The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft may consider taking part in the privatisation of smaller rival Bashneft once the government defines the rules of the sale, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Monday.
Mikhail Leontiev also said that Rosneft "has experience of integrating large assets".
The government plans to sell 50 percent plus one share in Bashneft as part of a wider privatisation of state assets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* The New York Times announces The Daily, a new daily audio show
VIENNA, Jan 30 Telekom Austria, a unit of Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim's America Movil, reported an expected fall in its full-year core profit due to tough price competition in mobile markets and harsh economic conditions in some areas.
* Yomiuri Land Co Ltd's group operating profit for April-December likely slid 40% on the year to around 1.4 billion yen - Nikkei