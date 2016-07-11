MOSCOW, July 11 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft may consider taking part in the privatisation of smaller rival Bashneft once the government defines the rules of the sale, a Rosneft spokesman told Reuters on Monday.

Mikhail Leontiev also said that Rosneft "has experience of integrating large assets".

The government plans to sell 50 percent plus one share in Bashneft as part of a wider privatisation of state assets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe)