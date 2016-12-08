UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW Dec 8 Proceeds from the sale of a state stake in Russian oil major Rosneft will be received by the state budget between Dec. 15-20, TASS news agency cited Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Thursday.
(writing by Denis Pinchuk, editing by Jack Stubbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources