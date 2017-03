MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's government is considering sale of 19 percent of state-owned crude producer Rosneft this year, on top of the amount that has already been acquired by BP, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

The Russian government has long been studying a possibility of selling a stake in Rosneft as part of wider privatisation programme.

British oil major BP ended up with a 19.75 percent stake in Rosneft earlier this year as a result of Rosneft's acquisition of Anglo-Russian crude producer TNK-BP.