* Govt to order 19.5 pct Rosneft privatisation next week -
source
* Budget to receive proceeds via Rosneftegaz dividends -
source
* Budget should get cash from privatisation by Dec 31
* If plan fails cash to be taken from Rosneft - source
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW, Oct 28 The Russian government will order
the sale of a 19.5 percent stake in state oil firm Rosneft
early next week, a government source told reporters on
Friday.
The sale should bring in around 700 billion roubles ($11
billion) to the budget, which has been hurt by lower oil prices
and comes at a time when the government is looking around for
money to cover social spending.
The state this month sold a 50.1 percent stake in mid-sized
oil firm Bashneft to Rosneft for 330 billion roubles.
The source said the budget should receive proceeds from the
Rosneft stake sale by Dec. 31, with funds coming via dividends
from state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, a Rosneft
shareholder.
"In case we don't succeed in time, we will have to simply
take the funds from Rosneft. They have cash," the source said.
Rosneft declined to comment.
Italian bank Intesa is the sole bank helping to arrange the
sale of the stake in Rosneft, which is under Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The state is considering a scenario under which Rosneft
might buy the 19.5 percent stake in itself from Rosneftegaz to
resell to investors afterwards. That scheme in theory would
allow the budget to receive the funds faster.
"Rosneft will give us money, receive shares and transfer
them (shares) to investors in the first quarter. Rosneft will
get these (19.5 percent) shares for transit only," the source
said, saying there were a couple of "real investors."
He said the state might sell another 10 percent stake in
Rosneft in 2017 but did not elaborate.
Rosneftegaz holds a 69.5 percent stake in Rosneft, with
19.75 being held by BP.
($1 = 62.9279 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)