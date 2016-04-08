Battered Toshiba seeks exit from UK, India in nuclear retreat - sources
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
MOSCOW, April 8 Russia's Rosneftegaz holding has chosen a legal advisor for selling a state-controlled stake of the country's top oil producer Rosneft, local news agencies cited Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev as saying on Friday.
State-owned Rosneftegaz controls 69.5 percent of Rosneft's shares. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* NuGen project too big for Toshiba to help shoulder now -sources
* Says it signs agreements with Avid Technology on strategic cooperation
CAPE TOWN, Feb 3 U.S. auto-maker Ford said on Friday sales of its vehicles in South Africa remained resilient, despite a challenging start to the year as safety concerns led to the recall of thousands of vehicles, a senior company official said.