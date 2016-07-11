Former HBOS bankers found guilty in $307 million fraud trial
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
MOSCOW, July 11 The government has dropped the idea of selling a stake in Russia's top oil firm Rosneft on the market and prefers its direct sale to strategic investors, RIA news agency quoted Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov as saying on Monday.
The government has sold a stake in diamond producer Alrosa , and the plan now is to sell oil company Bashneft next, while Rosneft may be privatised in the autumn, RIA also quoted Shuvalov as saying. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)
LONDON, Jan 30 Two former HBOS bankers and four other people were found guilty on Monday in a $307 million fraud trial.
LONDON, Jan 30 Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has won U.S. approval to market a copy of GlaxoSmithKline's best-selling Advair inhaler, although the real battle is still to come.
* U.S., UK, Australian and Japanese banks attend (Adds detail of meeting)