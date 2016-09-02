UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank fined for $10 billion sham Russian trades
* U.S. authorities say corrupt traders moved $10 bln (Adds detail, background)
LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia could fetch over $11 billion in privatising oil firm Rosneft but needs to guarantee stable tax regime ahead and during the sale, an industry source said citing documents submitted to the Russian government.
The documents were submitted this week by Rosneftegas, which owns control in Rosneft on behalf of the government. Italian bank Intesa is advising Rosneftegas on the sale. The Kremlin plans to keep 50 percent plus one share after privatisation.
Russian economy ministry did not immediately reply for a written request seeking for a comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova)
* U.S. authorities say corrupt traders moved $10 bln (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, Jan 31 European shares headed for their third straight month of gains on Tuesday, underpinned by a rally in British online supermarket Ocado and Swedish engineer Alfa Laval after encouraging earnings updates.
DUBAI, Jan 31 The United Arab Emirates' second largest telecoms company has acquired a licence from British entrepreneur Richard Branson's privately owned Virgin Group to operate Virgin Mobile-branded services in the country.