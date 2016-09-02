LONDON/MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia could fetch over $11 billion in privatising oil firm Rosneft but needs to guarantee stable tax regime ahead and during the sale, an industry source said citing documents submitted to the Russian government.

The documents were submitted this week by Rosneftegas, which owns control in Rosneft on behalf of the government. Italian bank Intesa is advising Rosneftegas on the sale. The Kremlin plans to keep 50 percent plus one share after privatisation.

Russian economy ministry did not immediately reply for a written request seeking for a comment. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; editing by Katya Golubkova)