AltaGas to buy WGL Holdings for about C$8.4 billion
Jan 25 Energy infrastructure company AltaGas Ltd said on Wednesday it would buy WGL Holdings Inc in a deal valued at C$8.4 billion ($6.42 billion).
MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian oil giant Rosneft has all resources needed to fulfil its new long term contract with commodities trader Glencore, Rosneft told Reuters on Friday, adding that the contract includes oil and oil products supply.
The size of the contract has been determined based on Rosneft's current contract liabilities and its production plans, the company added.
The contract is part of the deal, in which Glencore and Qatar agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft from the Russian state. (reporting by Gleb Gorodyankin; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)
Jan 25 * Better Demand, Low Inventories And Future Deficits Point To "Bright Future" For Copper - Freeport-mcmoran CEO Richard Adkerson says
* PMI Resources Ltd announces proposed acquisition of Pentanova Energy Corp