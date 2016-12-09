Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
OULU, Finland Dec 9 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had ordered the government to work on increasing Rosneft's dividend payments.
For its 2015 results Rosneft paid 35 percent of its net profit according to international accounting standards.
Medvedev also said on Friday that after Glencore and Qatar had agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, Russia had completed its privatisation plans for 2016 in full. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.