OULU, Finland Dec 9 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that he had ordered the government to work on increasing Rosneft's dividend payments.

For its 2015 results Rosneft paid 35 percent of its net profit according to international accounting standards.

Medvedev also said on Friday that after Glencore and Qatar had agreed to buy a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft, Russia had completed its privatisation plans for 2016 in full. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Alexander Winning)