M&A boost helps European shares stay at one-year high
* But results at Daily Mail, Unilever disappoint (Adds details, closing prices)
LONDON Dec 8 Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to provide the bulk of non-recourse funds to commodities trader Glencore to help it finance the purchase of a stake in the Kremlin oil major Rosneft, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
Russia said on Wednesday it had sold a stake in Rosneft for 10.5 billion euros ($11.3 billion) to Qatar and Glencore.
Glencore said it would finance part of the deal by putting up 300 million euros of its own equity, with the rest financed by banks and by the Qatari sovereign fund, the Qatar Investment Authority. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Karin Strohecker)
LONDON, Jan 26 Advisers could pocket up to $100 million in fees from Johnson & Johnson's $30 billion acquisition of Swiss biotech firm Actelion, the largest takeover of a European healthcare business in more than a decade.
SAO PAULO, Jan 26 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial bourse, has agreed to buy 8.59 percent of Peruvian peer Bolsa de Valores de Lima SA for about 49 million reais ($15 million), the latest effort to increase ties with regional exchanges.