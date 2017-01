MOSCOW Dec 6 The privatisation of a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft is proceeding according to schedule, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"The situation is developing according to plan," Peskov said on a conference call with reporters. "Its progress is agreed both with the president and the government."

"The most important thing is the deadline of Dec. 15, it's by that date that the money must reach the budget... We proceed from the position that this deadline will be met," Peskov said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Katya Golubkova)