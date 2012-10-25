MOSCOW Oct 25 Russia may sell up to 6 percent of shares in Rosneft in 2013 as part of its privatisation programme, Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Thursday.

Rosneft is in the process of buying rival producer TNK-BP from British major BP and Russia's AAR consortium in a $55 billion deal.

As part of the proposed Rosneft buyout of BP's stake in TNK-BP, BP will plough back $4.8 billion of proceeds into buying a 5.66 percent stake in the enlarged Rosneft from Rosneftegaz.

The privatisation of the Rosneft stake would take place as part of its deal with BP, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Rosneft declined to comment.

Russia's largest oil company is already listed and sold its shares worth $10 billion in an initial public offering in 2006 and the state wants energy holding company Rosneftegaz to start cutting its 75.2 percent stake in the company from 2013, with a complete sale by 2016.

According to the privatisation programme, seen by Reuters, the government wants to fetch up to 140 billion roubles ($4.47 billion) from Rosneft stake sale.

As part of the privatisation plan, the government also plans to sell a stake in shipping group Sovcomflot and a 5 percent share of state rail monopoly Russian Railways in 2013.

Belousov said the government could raise a total of 260 billion-270 billion roubles in at least eight privatisation deals next year.