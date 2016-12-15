PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 25
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW< Dec 15 Russia's budget has not yet received proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday.
Russia's finance ministry had initially expected to receive funds from the privatisation of the 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft by Dec. 15. Later Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the budget will see privatisation money by Dec. 20. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.