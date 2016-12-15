MOSCOW< Dec 15 Russia's budget has not yet received proceeds from a sale of a state stake in the country's largest oil producer Rosneft, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Thursday.

Russia's finance ministry had initially expected to receive funds from the privatisation of the 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft by Dec. 15. Later Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the budget will see privatisation money by Dec. 20. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)