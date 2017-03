MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil company by output, said on Thursday its nine-month hydrocarbon production increased by 1.4 percent, year-on-year, to 5.14 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Third-quarter output declined by 1.3 percent, quarter-on-quarter, to 5.08 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Lidia Kelly)