MOSCOW Aug 11 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, said on Thursday its crude oil production stood at 4.11 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, up 0.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Rosneft said increased output at Yuganskneftegaz, its biggest oil producing unit, was among the factors behind the growth. Its production was up 1.5 percent quarter-on-quarter.

Rosneft, which saw its oil production decline 1 percent last year to 202.8 million tonnes (4.07 million bpd), has recently announced an ambitious drilling programme in a move to turn around the trend. Rosneft sees its oil output flat in 2016. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Maria Kiselyova)