* Weaker rouble inflated companies' debt

* Rosneft, Novatek asked for state help over sanctions

* Rosneft's Sechin says 'not ashamed' to dig into welfare fund (Combines two stories, adds detail, comments)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, Oct 29 The weaker rouble has hit profits hard at Russia's biggest oil producer and its largest non-state gas company, as Western sanctions and lower oil prices also took their toll.

State oil company Rosneft posted a steep fall in third-quarter earnings on Wednesday and Novatek also reported a sharp fall in earnings as, like Rosneft, it felt the impact of soaring foreign currency debt repayments in rouble terms.

Rosneft said its July-September net profit fell to 1 billion roubles ($23.3 million) from 172 billion roubles in the previous quarter, and its net debt reached 1.77 trillion roubles in the third quarter.

Rosneft, the world's top-listed oil producer, has asked for more than 2 trillion roubles support from the state National Wealth Fund to help cope with the sanctions and says it is not concerned by the situation.

"Our input into the budget revenues is the largest in the country, that's why we are not ashamed to put forward such a request," Interfax news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin as saying.

"If we don't get it we will cope by ourselves. Some things will be changed, but on the whole, there is no drama," said Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.

Analysts have been worried about Russian companies' ability to raise funds, with borrowing costs up since the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Moscow's backing for separatists in east Ukraine.

But Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a conference call that Rosneft would redeem around $14 billion in bridge loans in the December 2014-February 2015 period.

Rosneft also said it plans to repay $10.2 billion in loans in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year after borrowing heavily to finance last year's $55 billion acquisition of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Rosneft to suffer a third quarter net loss of 3.6 billion roubles.

The company said its third-quarter results were undermined by a loss of 95 billion roubles related to the fall in the rouble rate against the U.S. dollar, while Novatek's forex loss totaled 6 billion roubles.

Deutsche Bank said in a note that Rosneft's forex loss was less than they had expected.

Novatek said its July-September net profit decreased to 7.6 billion roubles, just below an average forecast for 7.7 billion roubles in a Reuters poll.

Rosneft's shares closed up by 1.68 percent, while Novatek's shares increased by 2.39 percent on the day.

(1 US dollar = 42.8250 Russian rouble) (Editing by Timothy Heritage and William Hardy)