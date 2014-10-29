* Weaker rouble inflated companies' debt
* Rosneft, Novatek asked for state help over sanctions
* Rosneft's Sechin says 'not ashamed' to dig into welfare
fund
(Combines two stories, adds detail, comments)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Oct 29 The weaker rouble has hit profits
hard at Russia's biggest oil producer and its largest non-state
gas company, as Western sanctions and lower oil prices also took
their toll.
State oil company Rosneft posted a steep fall in
third-quarter earnings on Wednesday and Novatek also
reported a sharp fall in earnings as, like Rosneft, it felt the
impact of soaring foreign currency debt repayments in rouble
terms.
Rosneft said its July-September net profit fell to 1 billion
roubles ($23.3 million) from 172 billion roubles in the previous
quarter, and its net debt reached 1.77 trillion roubles in the
third quarter.
Rosneft, the world's top-listed oil producer, has asked for
more than 2 trillion roubles support from the state National
Wealth Fund to help cope with the sanctions and says it is not
concerned by the situation.
"Our input into the budget revenues is the largest in the
country, that's why we are not ashamed to put forward such a
request," Interfax news agency quoted Rosneft Chief Executive
Officer Igor Sechin as saying.
"If we don't get it we will cope by ourselves. Some things
will be changed, but on the whole, there is no drama," said
Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Analysts have been worried about Russian companies' ability
to raise funds, with borrowing costs up since the United States
and the European Union imposed sanctions over the annexation of
Crimea and Moscow's backing for separatists in east Ukraine.
But Chief Financial Officer Svyatoslav Slavinskiy told a
conference call that Rosneft would redeem around $14 billion in
bridge loans in the December 2014-February 2015 period.
Rosneft also said it plans to repay $10.2 billion in loans
in the fourth quarter of 2014 and $19.5 billion next year after
borrowing heavily to finance last year's $55 billion acquisition
of Anglo-Russian oil firm TNK-BP.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Rosneft to suffer a
third quarter net loss of 3.6 billion roubles.
The company said its third-quarter results were undermined
by a loss of 95 billion roubles related to the fall in the
rouble rate against the U.S. dollar, while Novatek's forex loss
totaled 6 billion roubles.
Deutsche Bank said in a note that Rosneft's forex loss was
less than they had expected.
Novatek said its July-September net profit decreased to 7.6
billion roubles, just below an average forecast for 7.7 billion
roubles in a Reuters poll.
Rosneft's shares closed up by 1.68 percent, while Novatek's
shares increased by 2.39 percent on the day.
(1 US dollar = 42.8250 Russian rouble)
(Editing by Timothy Heritage and William Hardy)