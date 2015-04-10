(Adds details)
MOSCOW, April 10 A fire broke out at the Angarsk
refinery of Russia's biggest oil firm Rosneft in east
Siberia on Friday, killing one worker, Rosneft said.
"At 0955 (1455 local time) the fire was put out ... The work
of the enterprise has not been suspended, output has been
carried out as planned," Rosneft said in a statement.
It said the fire had broken out at a pipeline which was
under maintenance during repair works, adding that the company
had launched an investigation into the incident.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
Editing by Elizabeth Piper)