MOSCOW, July 18 Sergei Kudryashov, deputy chief
executive of Russian state-owned oil producer Zarubezhneft and a
former deputy energy minister, may replace Eduard Khudainatov as
vice president of Rosneft, the Kommersant daily
reported on Wednesday.
The newspaper, citing unnamed sources close to Rosneft,
reported that Khudainatov, who was the oil major's president
until Igor Sechin, Russia's former deputy prime minister assumed
the post in May, will leave at the end of this month.
Sources familiar with the matter had told Reuters that
Khudainatov was expected leave Rosneft following Sechin's
appointment.
Kudryashov had previously worked for Rosneft as a first vice
president when Sergei Bogdanchikov was chief executive of
Russia's largest oil company.
(Wrting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Douglas Busvine)