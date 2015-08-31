(Corrects to show profit fell not rose in first paragraph)

MOSCOW Aug 31 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said on Monday its second-quarter net profit declined 22 percent from a year earlier to 134 billion roubles ($2.0 billion).

Analysts polled by Reuters expected net income of 101.2 billion roubles.

Rosneft said its April-June revenue came in at 1.31 trillion roubles, down 9 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent from a year earlier to 311 billion roubles.

Net debt stood at $39.9 billion as of the end of the second quarter, down almost 8 percent from the previous three months. ($1 = 67.1600 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)