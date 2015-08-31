(Corrects to show profit fell not rose in first paragraph)
MOSCOW Aug 31 Rosneft, Russia's top
oil producer, said on Monday its second-quarter net profit
declined 22 percent from a year earlier to 134 billion roubles
($2.0 billion).
Analysts polled by Reuters expected net income of 101.2
billion roubles.
Rosneft said its April-June revenue came in at 1.31 trillion
roubles, down 9 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent from a
year earlier to 311 billion roubles.
Net debt stood at $39.9 billion as of the end of the second
quarter, down almost 8 percent from the previous three months.
($1 = 67.1600 roubles)
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing
by Maria Kiselyova)