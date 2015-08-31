* Rosneft says Q2 net profit down 22 pct y/y

* Revenues fall 9 pct y/y

* Oil price almost halved in Q2 (Adds detail, share price)

MOSCOW, Aug 31 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said net profit fell 22 percent to 134 billion roubles ($2.0 billion) in the second quarter due to oil prices that almost halved.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net income of 101.2 billion roubles.

Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer, said that its hydrocarbon production in the second quarter declined by 1 percent from a year ago to 5.15 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

The price of Urals oil blend, Russia's chief commodity export, almost halved in the second quarter, year-on-year, due mainly to oversupply and averaged $61.8 per barrel.

Rosneft, in which BP owns almost 20 percent, said its April-June revenue came in at 1.31 trillion roubles, down 9 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2 percent from a year earlier to 311 billion roubles.

Shares in Rosneft fell 0.65 percent by 1002 GMT, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the broader Moscow stock market.

Net debt stood at $39.9 billion at the end of the second quarter, down almost 8 percent from the previous three months. ($1 = 67.1600 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Maria Kiselyova)