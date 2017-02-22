(Adds further details, results from other Russian producers)
By Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW Feb 22 Rosneft, Russia's
biggest oil producer, made a net profit of 52 billion roubles
($908 million) in the final three months of last year, it
reported on Wednesday, down from 53 billion roubles in the same
period of 2015.
Last year the state-controlled company bought a controlling
stake in smaller rival Bashneft and at the end of the
year said a 19.5 percent stake in Rosneft had been sold by the
state to Qatar and oil trader Glencore.
Meanwhile, Gazprom Neft, the country's
third-largest oil producer, and gas producer Novatek
both reported better results this week, boosted by new fields
and higher oil prices.
Gazprom Neft, controlled by Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom, posted on Wednesday a fourth-quarter profit
of 52.7 billion roubles ($918 million), having reported a loss
of 21.2 billion roubles in the last three months of 2015.
The company, Russia's fastest-growing oil producer, said its
total output of hydrocarbons was up 8.2 percent last year at
86.2 million tonnes of oil equivalent.
Novatek, the country's second biggest gas producer, said on
Tuesday its net profit last year rose by 1.3 billion roubles to
133.8 billion roubles, while free cashflow increased by 69.4
percent to 139.4 billion roubles.
Last year both Rosneft and Gazprom Neft increased their
output due to the start-up of new fields such as Messoyakha,
Novy Port and Suzun, while Novatek increased production at the
Yarudeyskoye oil field.
Oil output in Russia, one of the world's largest producers,
rose to its highest level in almost 30 years to 11.21 million
barrels per day (bpd) at the end of 2016.
Output then dropped by 100,000 bpd in January due to a
decline by all the major domestic producers following the
OPEC-led accord to reduce global market supplies to support oil
prices.
