MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's state-owned oil company
Rosneft, the world's top listed crude producer, said
on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to 280 billion roubles
($8.77 billion), slightly missing analyst forecasts, after its
acquisition of smaller rival TNK-BP.
This was below analysts' expectations of profit of 284
billion roubles, and includes a 167 billion rouble revaluation
of TNK-BP.
Adjusted free cash flow stood at 84 billion roubles in
July-September, up from 35 billion roubles in the previous
quarter, Rosneft said.
The company completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP,
which was Russia's third-largest oil producer, from BP
and a consortium of Soviet-born tycoons in March.
BP became a holder of 19.75 percent in Rosneft as a part of
the deal.