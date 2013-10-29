MOSCOW Oct 29 Russia's state-owned oil company Rosneft, the world's top listed crude producer, said on Tuesday third-quarter net income rose to 280 billion roubles ($8.77 billion), slightly missing analyst forecasts, after its acquisition of smaller rival TNK-BP.

This was below analysts' expectations of profit of 284 billion roubles, and includes a 167 billion rouble revaluation of TNK-BP.

Adjusted free cash flow stood at 84 billion roubles in July-September, up from 35 billion roubles in the previous quarter, Rosneft said.

The company completed the $55 billion acquisition of TNK-BP, which was Russia's third-largest oil producer, from BP and a consortium of Soviet-born tycoons in March.

BP became a holder of 19.75 percent in Rosneft as a part of the deal.