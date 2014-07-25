MOSCOW, July 25 Rosneft, Russia's No. 1 oil producer, said on Friday its second-quarter net income rose by almost five times, year-on-year, to 172 billion roubles ($4.9 billion), beating analyst forecasts, thanks to a stronger rouble.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, in which BP owns a 19.75 percent stake, had expected April-June net income at 161 billion roubles.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 304 billion roubles, almost in line with expectations.

Sales for the period rose to 1.44 trillion roubles, slightly above the 1.42 trillion roubles seen by analysts

The company also said that free cash flow was 112 billion roubles, which is three times higher than in the second quarter 2013, while net debt declined to 1.495 trillion roubles.

($1 = 35.0685 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Megan Davies)