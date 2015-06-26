MOSCOW, June 26 Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, said on Friday its first-quarter net profit rose by 30 percent year-on-year to 56 billion roubles ($1 billion).

Analysts, polled by Reuters, expected net income of 58 billion roubles.

Rosneft said its January-March revenues were 1,288 billion roubles, down 6 percent, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were 265 billion roubles, down 8 percent from a year earlier.

Net debt stood at $43.3 billion, down almost 5 percent year-on-year. ($1 = 55.0560 roubles)