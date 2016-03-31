MOSCOW, March 31 Russia's Rosneft, the world's top listed oil producer by output, said on Thursday its net profit in 2015 increased by 2 percent to 355 billion roubles ($5.2 billion).

Fourth-quarter net income declined by almost 53 percent to 53 billion from the previous three months.

Revenues for 2015 declined by 6.4 percent to 5.15 trillion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by almost 18 percent to 1.25 trillion roubles.

Rosneft also said that net debt was down by 47 percent to $23.2 billion as of the end of the year thanks to prepayments under long-term oil supply contracts.

($1 = 67.8650 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Katya Golubkova)