MOSCOW Aug 15 Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, said on Monday its second-quarter net profit declined by 33.6 percent, year-on-year, to 89 billion roubles ($1.38 billion) following a drop in global oil prices.

Analysts, polled by Reuters, forecast net income at 85 billion roubles..

The price of Urals oil blend, Russia's chief commodity exports, declined by 30 percent in the second quarter, year-on-year, due mainly to oversupply and it averaged $46 per barrel.

Rosneft, in which BP owns almost 20 percent, said its April-June revenue declined by 6 percent to 1.232 trillion roubles, while earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, increased by 12 percent to 348 billion roubles.

Net debt fell by 41.4 percent to $23.4 billion, year-on-year. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova)