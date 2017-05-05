MOSCOW May 5 First-quarter net income of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft rose 8.3 percent year-on-year to 13 billion roubles ($221.4 million) thanks to higher oil production, the company said on Friday.

This was below 22 billion roubles expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

Rosneft said a stronger rouble had a negative impact on its performance in the first three months of 2017.

Sales increased by 34.5 percent to 1.41 trillion roubles, while EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) rose by 22 percent to forecast-beating 333 billion roubles.

Analysts expected sales at 1.46 trillion roubles and saw EBITDA at 305 billion roubles.

Rosneft also said its January-March free cash flow declined by 22.6 percent from the year-earlier period to 89 billion roubles.

($1 = 58.7124 roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)