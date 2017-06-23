MOSCOW, June 23 Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft is considering selling a stake in its retail business, which it had decided to spin off, a source at the company said on Friday.

Rosneft's head Igor Sechin told an annual general meeting on Thursday that the company was working on a new strategy, including spinning off its retail business.

The source said the plans for attracting investors in the retail business would be presented to the board of directors by the year end and the deal could be carried out in 2018.

Rosneft has almost 3,000 filling stations, around 150 oil storage complexes and more than 1,000 gasoline tankers.

